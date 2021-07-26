Metro Esports & the CIAA Partner to Foster Educational & Career Opportunities in Esports & Gaming for Minority Students

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Metro Esports Metro Esports and CIAA

We are beyond excited to partner with the CIAA to build custom on & off-campus programs, recruiting events, and gaming experiences designed specifically to benefit prospective HBCU students.” — Shaon Berry

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Esports, a Philadelphia-based minority-owned esports production company that operates a multi-use gaming and educational facility for students within the region, has partnered with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, to develop opportunities focused on growing minority representation within esports and gaming through educational programming and career development. Founded by veteran sporting event producer Shaon Berry, Metro Esports offers STEM certification programs at their 7,000-square foot gaming and technology center and will leverage on-going partnerships with industry giants like Logitech and Comcast to create unique programming for students from CIAA member institutions.

“We are beyond excited to partner with the CIAA to build custom on & off-campus programs, recruiting events, and gaming experiences designed specifically to benefit prospective HBCU students, those currently enrolled and national alumni,” said Berry. “According to industry reports, the tech industry is woefully lacking in black and brown engagement on the production and creative side of the business with only about 4 percent working behind the scenes, despite the 75 percent consider themselves gamers. Our first event, a national combine for potential pro gamers taking place in Philadelphia on August 21, along with partnerships like this one with the CIAA is part of the effort to help change that narrative.”

Launching a diverse co-ed team of professional gamers called ‘The Metro-Squad', Metro will work with the conference to identify gaming and other career opportunities for current students and recent graduates within their pro team structure. Metro will also offer up a select number of internships and job opportunities to CIAA students at their gaming and tech facility as well as through their production team.

“Partnering with Metro Esports is an exciting opportunity that allows us to provide additional career and educational resources within esports and gaming to our students and membership,” said Ben Baxter, CIAA Associate Commissioner for Strategic Communications and External Partnerships. “Our goal is to continue building an ecosystem that provides minority students and alumni with access and opportunity to an ever-growing industry where minority representation in the career talent pool is severely lacking.”

For more information about Metro Esports or the Metro Squad, visit https://metroesports.gg/. For the latest information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Metro Esports

Metro is a multicultural production agency featuring a 7,000 square foot vr studio & gaming lounge, a custom technology education and certification program, located just outside of the city of Philadelphia. Metro's state of the art facility offers simulated car racing, a custom content production studio and is also home to the Philly Metro-Squad, Professional Valorant team.

About the CIAA

Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first and longest running, African American athletic conference in the U.S. and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. In 2020, the conference celebrated the special 75th anniversary of its Championship Basketball Tournament - an event that has become a must-see in the African American community. The Basketball Tournament has been honored as a Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, for both 2018 and 2019. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member-institutions: Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. Chowan University is an associate member in football and women’s bowling. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.