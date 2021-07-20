Former Acamar Partners Acquistion Corp. Shareholders - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Merger Investigation

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Investigation To Determine Whether Certain Directors And/Or Officers Of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. Breached Their Fiduciary Duties To Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and/or officers of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar Partners”) (NASDAQ: ACAM), now known as CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz”) (NASDAQ: LOTZ), breached their fiduciary duties to Acamar Partners and its shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether the board of directors and/or senior management of Acamar Partners failed to manage Acamar Partners in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Acamar Partners shareholders, and whether, as a result, the shareholders of Acamar Partners suffered damages.

On October 21, 2020, Acamar Partners executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to CarLotz, with a December 21, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On January 21, 2021, the merger transaction closed, with CarLotz continuing as the successor entity. On May 10, 2021, CarLotz reported the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021. CarLotz reported a per-share loss of $0.15, missing the consensus earnings estimate of $0.01. Following this news, CarLotz’s stock price dropped, closing down 14.44% on May 11, 2021.

Subsequently, on May 26, 2021, CarLotz revealed that the Company’s profit-sharing corporate vehicle sourcing partner had paused consignments. The sourcing partner accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced in the Company’s first quarter. Following this news, CarLotz’s stock price fell, closing down over 13% on May 26, 2021.

IF YOU WERE AN ACAMAR PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER AND WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM’S INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+12157926676
info@kehoelawfirm.com

You just read:

Former Acamar Partners Acquistion Corp. Shareholders - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Merger Investigation

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+12157926676 info@kehoelawfirm.com
Company/Organization
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
1500 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 215-792-6676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
IPOC, HCAC - Breach Of Fiduciary Duties Investigations – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Former Acamar Partners Acquistion Corp. Shareholders - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Merger Investigation
View All Stories From This Author