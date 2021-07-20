Fred Abascal Discusses Change to New Jersey Real Estate Market
Fred Abascal on Change to New Jersey Real Estate MarketCLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES , July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fred Abascal is well known in the state of New Jersey for being a top real estate developer. In a career that spans nearly 40 years, Fred Abascal has developed hundreds of condos, townhouses, and single-family homes in a variety of communities around the state. He has also developed a number of commercial properties and continues to have an active pipeline today. Recently, Abascal gave some insight regarding the real estate market in New Jersey.
Fred Abascal Says Owning Continues to be Better Than Renting
While some people may find that renting a home offers some short-term benefits and flexibility, owning a property is almost always a beneficial option. According to Fred Abascal, when you own your home, you can build equity, will enjoy tax breaks and will have a property that you can call your own. This means that there will not be a situation when you have to move, which could occur at the end of any lease term.
Fred Abascal Notices Continued Trend in Condo Living
For the past few years, Fred Abascal has continued to notice a paradigm shift where more and more people are moving into condos than ever before. There are many reasons why living in a condo could be a good option for someone. Those that live in a condo will have less maintenance obligations, more security and can have onsite amenities including a pool, fitness center or community garden. All of these benefits have appealed to many to make condos a great housing choice.
Fred Abascal Knows How Important it is to Have an Experienced Developer
While there are a lot of benefits that come with building and investing in real estate, there are risks as well. When you are looking to build a new property, it is always helpful to have an experienced team by your side. When hiring a professional developer, such as Fred Abascal, you will know that you are getting quality craftsmanship while also receiving consultation on how to build the best property possible. The professional developers can also help with all permitting and red tape needed to create your project.
Fred Abascal Knows Luxury Will Continue to be a Great Investment
During uncertain times, it is natural for someone to take a step back and try to save more money. However, when investing in real estate, purchasing luxury will continue to prove to be a good long-term investment. Luxury properties will continue to attract many different buyers when you are looking to sell.
Luxury properties are also built with the highest-quality parts, windows, floors and appliances. These additions are not only good for making your home appear nice, but many are also energy-efficient and can help to reduce your utility bills. This is also good for the overall environment in New Jersey and elsewhere.
