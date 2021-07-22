Blueprint Software Systems and Avanade Partner to Help Clients Migrate Existing Automations to Microsoft Power Automate
Organizations Will Benefit from Significant Cost Savings, Increased Return on their RPA Investment
This partnership helps companies move seamlessly from RPA platforms such as Automation Anywhere to Microsoft Power Automate with minimal resource investments.”TORONTO, OH, CANADA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Software Systems, provider of the most powerful process automation design environment available on the market, and Avanade, the leading digital innovator on the Microsoft ecosystem, today announced a strategic global partnership that will enable organizations to migrate to Microsoft Power Automate from alternate platforms like Automation Anywhere, at fraction of the time and cost of manual migration.
— Dan Shimmerman, CEO, Blueprint Software Systems
Microsoft Power Automate is an RPA authoring solution that expands low-code automation capabilities across the enterprise. It is the most cost-effective and user-friendly RPA option currently available and provides countless opportunities to leverage the Microsoft ecosystem most organizations already use.
“Historically, the prospect of changing RPA vendors meant companies had to rebuild their bots from scratch. The hours, labor, and operational expense of doing this ultimately prevented companies from switching,” says Dan Shimmerman, CEO, Blueprint. “Our partnership with Avanade enables companies to migrate seamlessly from platforms including Automation Anywhere to Power Automate. It also helps them to realize full benefits of intelligent automation by bridging their internal silos and support business priorities, enabling business and IT teams to shorten the time to value.”
For organizations using platforms like Automation Anywhere who want to switch to Power Automate, Blueprint and Avanade will deliver a quick start strategy, plan, and risk-free migration solution. This includes: a current automation estate assessment, an automation migration matrix; a migration strategy business case and plan for retiring your current automation platform; and a migration factory to move existing automations over to Microsoft Power Automate.
“Microsoft is disrupting the automation market while, simultaneously, many companies are frustrated with their existing RPA vendors and are not getting the maximum value out of their automation investments,” says Frank Catone, Avanade’s Global Intelligent Automation Director. “This partnership combines Avanade’s enterprise intelligent automation disciplines, assets, tools, accelerators and factory migration teams with Blueprint’s RPA platform migration solution to help companies move to Power Automate with minimal resource investments.”
“Best-in-class organizations are constantly looking to improve their operations and deliver better experiences for their customers. The combination of process intelligence and automation play a vital role in making this possible,” says Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president at Microsoft. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Blueprint and Avanade to help companies fast track their transformation agenda in order to get the most out of their digital workforce and unlock the full potential of automation at enterprise scale.”
Last week, Blueprint announced its expanded collaboration with Microsoft to offer an end-to-end migration solution that simplifies, reduces costs, and speeds up the migration of entire bot portfolios from any of the major RPA platforms into Microsoft Power Automate Desktop.
For more information on the Avanade-Blueprint partnership, visit: https://www.blueprintsys.com/rpa/switch-to-microsoft-power-automate-with-blueprint
About Blueprint Systems
Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company and leading provider of digital process design and management solutions. Our award-winning cloud-based platform, the Blueprint Enterprise Automation Suite, integrates directly with the leading RPA platforms to provide a better way to design sustainable, high-quality RPA models and manage change across the RPA lifecycle. By providing the visibility and control they need to move automation projects forward with speed and precision, our customers can efficiently scale the volume and quality of their RPA initiatives and drive greater ROI from their automation programs. Visit www.blueprintsys.com to learn more or follow Blueprint on Twitter @blueprintsys and on LinkedIn.
About Avanade
Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences on the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help make a genuine human impact on our clients, their customers and their employees. We are the power behind the Accenture Microsoft Business Group, helping companies to engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products, leveraging the Microsoft platform. Avanade has 44,000 professionals in 25 countries, bringing clients our best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.
Matthew Pugh
Blueprint Software Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Blueprint: The Faster, Easier Way to Switch to Microsoft Power Automate