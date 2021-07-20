Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Dillon man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – July 20, 2021 – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Ervin Stanley, 56, of Dillon, S.C., pleaded guilty today, on the second day of his trial, to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Jamel Smith. Judge Paul Burch sentenced Stanley to 15 years in prison.

On January 28, 2016, a car was seen floating in the Little Pee Dee River. The car belonged to Jamel Smith, who was reported missing from Rowland, N.C. Once the car was removed from the water, the body of Mr. Smith was found in the trunk. He had been shot several times. Investigators were not able to determine a motive.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and SLED investigated this case. Assistant Attorneys General Joel Kozak and Kinli Abee prosecuted and Trisha Allen served as the victim advocate. Attorney General’s Office Special Investigator Valerie Williams was instrumental in preparing this case for trial.