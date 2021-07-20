Richard Sorgnard is Helping Patients Improve Pain and Overcome Neuropathic Disorders Through Innovative Technology.

Dr. Richard Sorgnard is the Executive Director for Morhea Technologies and the Director of Technology for the International Institute for Chronic Disease

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical field of pain management is an immense industry and highly critical for patient care. Those suffering with chronic pain have a great desire for reliable treatment options, especially those seeking alternatives to prescription drugs.

Dr. Richard Sorgnard is the Executive Director for Morhea Technologies and the Director of Technology for the International Institute for Chronic Disease. In both medical and governmental industries, he uses techniques that rely on electricity as a medium. Using proprietary technology developed by Dr. Sorgnard, various medical firms throughout the industry can assist patients in more ways than ever before.

For a number of years, Dr. Sorgnard been closely involved in the design of complex electronic equipment. Using electronic signal generation, he has utilized quantum-based techniques for use in both consumer electronics and the medical industry.

There has been a steady increase in the use of electronic-based medicine according to Dr. Sorgnard. The widespread belief among physicians is that people want to move away from prescription drugs because of the significant side effects that come with them. Technology can definitely assist the human body, because it relies on electronic pulses.

While Quantum-Based Electrical Cell Signaling Technology is recognized as the leader of pain and circulatory management, it is also widely used for other purposes. In addition to offering patients different treatment options, electronic health records (EHRs) also help doctors implement new technologies that treat disease and help them use additional methods of treatment. Sorgnard believes there is still a lot of room for development in this field. Electronic medicine is already being used to treat headaches, chronic pain, and, in some cases, depression.

It is being used to treat diseases that were previously difficult to control with electronic medicine. Crohn's disease, for example, has proven to be extremely difficult to treat, and while prescription drugs can sometimes control symptoms, many people quickly develop immunity to the drugs, according to Dr. Sorgnard, an expert on the disease. Crohn's disease is already being treated with electronic medical technologies, according to the National Institutes of Health. There are numerous other serious and debilitating conditions that have the potential to be treated.

One possible method of treating people is to use an electronic device that will activate and stimulate nerves as needed when the situation calls for it. It is possible to reduce or eliminate pain by directly stimulating nerves, as well as to control immune responses and perform other functions. Dr. Sorgnard believes such devices could have a wide range of applications and has engineered this exact type of device.

It is also possible to automate the delivery of insulin with electronic systems that use tiny needles to monitor and inject drugs at the appropriate times.

“Some patients do not take their medications as prescribed, which can have a negative impact on their effectiveness. With electronic technology, we can automatically deliver drugs to patients when they are in need,” Dr. Sorgnard claims. “This has the potential to significantly improve the effectiveness of pharmaceuticals and other similar products."

The rapid advancement of nanotechnology may herald the beginning of a golden age in electronic medicine. Developing ground-breaking technologies will become more feasible as electronics become smaller, more intelligent, and more energy efficient.

As medical advances in the fields of bioengineering and neurology continue to be made, it is becoming increasingly clear that electronic signal generation technology can be of assistance. When a device is activated in or around the body, it has the capability of targeting specific nerves. After receiving a bioelectronic therapy, those nerves can be used to control cells that regulate metabolic and immune responses.

Dr. Sorgnard has participated in a number of clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of new treatment modalities. Richard Sorgnard, who had completed his PhD in molecular cell biology at Northwestern University, embarked on a career that focused on the design of electronic signal generation devices to improve the healthcare industry.

Dr. Sorgnard studies physical chemical reactions, while many biologists search for chemical reactions to solve bodily problems. He understands that nerves are electronic and that electronic pulses can help or worsen their functioning. It is a means of sending messages to the nerves by way of communications-level technology.

Doctors are learning, thanks to the work of Dr. Richard Sorgnard, that they can now heal the underlying causes of neuropathy and other painful conditions rather than simply masking the symptoms. It is a revolutionary technology that is becoming more widely available to hospitals and medical facilities all over the world as time progresses.