Box Culvert Work to Start Soon in Potter County

Work to place a new box culvert in Potter County will start Wednesday, July 28, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The new box culvert will replace an existing steel arch culvert spanning Baker Creek on Route 4009 (Baker Creek Road) about four miles north of Coudersport. The bridge will close next Wednesday and a detour will be in place. The detour will use Route 4009 (Baker Creek Road), Route 4008 (South Branch Road), Route 44, and Route 49.

Work is expected to last through August 17. Replacement will improve the structure’s condition rating from poor to good. An average of more than 100 vehicles cross this structure each day.

This work will be a joint project between Potter County PennDOT Maintenance and L. C. Whitford Co., Inc. of Wellsville, New York. The contractor will set the new box culvert, pave the box culvert approaches and install guide rail. PennDOT will perform excavation, removal of the current box culvert, and back-filling. All work is weather and schedule dependent on this $350,000 job. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

