Federal Way Youth Capacity Building Grant

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from nonprofit organizations interested in participating in a project to conduct collaborative policy development and provide access to resources and consultation to historically disadvantaged communities.

The period of performance of any contract(s) resulting from this RFP is tentatively scheduled to begin on or about September 27, 2021, and end on June 30, 2023. However, Commerce reserves the option at its sole discretion to extend the contract for two additional one-year periods.

Commerce intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP.

Request for Proposal (PDF)

Responses are due by September 1, 2021, at 3 PM.

