Britsbarre Launches On-Demand Virtual Barre Studio

Former Professional Ballerina Brittany Shimansky Makes Barre Accessible with New Virtual Barre Studio

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britsbarre, a new on-demand virtual barre studio, was launched May 2021 by founder and owner Brittany Shimansky. Barre is a form of exercise that combines ballet-inspired moves with elements of yoga, strength training, and Pilates to help build muscular endurance, improve posture, and increase flexibility. Shimansky shared shorter barre videos with her over 12,000 Instagram followers before developing Britsbarre to share full-length workout classes for those interested in barre.

A former professional ballerina and fitness trainer, as well as a new mom, Brit Shimansky was inspired to create Britsbarre as an accessible option for new mothers, young professionals, and those attempting to establish a fitness routine to get into barre. When describing the company’s mission, she said, “I support clients in reaching their physical goals while motivating them to move from a place of power and appreciation for what their body can do. My athletic approach to barre contributes to a defined physique, but more importantly, you will leave class feeling energized, encouraged and stronger.”

Britsbarre’s virtual studio provides an at-home experience of premium boutique fitness classes, with various on-demand class formats that provide modifications for all levels. One Britsbarre client said, “Living in NYC, we had the best of the best when it came to instructors and to this day...no one has ever exceeded the level set by Brit.”

Currently, Britsbarre offers two membership options for customers to choose from: a monthly subscription and a yearly subscription. The monthly subscription includes a free 7-day trial, and the yearly subscription includes a 14-day trial. Both membership options include unlimited access to the entire Britsbarre video library.

About Britsbarre

Britsbarre is a virtual, on-demand barre studio, designed to bring customers barre workouts that align with their own fitness level and schedule. Although the company is based in Austin, Texas, Britsbarre is designed to be accessible anywhere online.The company launched in May 2021.

About Brittany Shimansky

Britsbarre was founded by Brittany Shimansky, a former professional ballerina who discovered barre when rehabbing a ballet-related ankle injury. Since then, Shimansky has worked as a fitness trainer and has a unique background in training over a hundred other barre instructors. Additionally, Shimansky is a certified personal trainer, as well as a certified pre/postnatal trainer. All Britsbarre on-demand virtual classes include prenatal modifications.