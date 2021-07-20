Thank You Washington Education Community

The following is an open letter to the Washington State education community

Dear Partners in Education,

The State Board of Education would like to recognize our state’s students, teachers, administrators, educational staff associates, educational support professionals, parents, and caregivers for facing one of the most trying times of our generation—and for doing it with flexibility, creativity, and innovation. We also recognize that many of our state’s school and district personnel are parents or caregivers themselves and had to navigate enormous changes, beyond what happened at work.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we view school and how to best serve our students and their families. These difficult times have taught us so much about how our students experience school and life. Our education community responded with a solution-oriented approach and “thinking outside the box” to serve our kids.

COVID-19 has also illuminated significant problems in our education system and magnified the inequities faced by our students of color and students from low-income families. In some ways, it has enhanced our ability to identify issues and work together to shape a better system. We know for sure that our students succeed in environments where administrators, educators, and families can engage, and are up for challenges in the face of adversity. You were up against difficult obstacles, and we are invigorated by your triumphs. Thank you for blazing our trail forward and inspiring us to do the same.

In times like this, it is important to recognize successes happening throughout our state’s districts—the beacons of hope that inspire us to believe that we can achieve an equitable future. We look forward to continuing to partner with you and making the most of what we have collectively learned during COVID-19 to better serve each and every student in our state. Thank you again for your passion, resilience, and service!

With gratitude,

The Washington State Board of Education

Peter Maier, Chair MJ Bolt, Vice Chair Randy Spaulding, Executive Director Jan Brown Ryan Brault Jeff Estes Mary Fertakis, M.Ed. Bill Kallappa II Holly Koon Harium Martin-Morris Dr. Paul Pitre Dr. Susana Reyes McKenna Roberts Pavan Venkatakrishnan Kevin Wang Patty Wood Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction