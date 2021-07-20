PetDine Expands Sustainability Goals to Reduce Company's 'Pawprint'
PetDine Targets Six Key Areas to Protect the Planet
Sustainability is a core value of our company, and we believe it's our responsibility to continuously move the needle in making products that lead to healthier, more sustainable lives.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a leading manufacturer of private-label pet products, is committed to a healthier future for pets, people and the planet, and has released the following official Sustainability Statement: Everything we do is for the health of pets. That is why we are committed to protecting the planet we share by increasing our efforts toward a sustainable future. Through innovation, engineering and consultation, we are advancing sustainability operationally and teaming up with our clients to multiply global impact. We have an opportunity to make a change, and it is our responsibility to reduce our “pawprint” continuously.
— Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO
PetDine has identified six targeted, measurable goals to decrease its manufacturing carbon footprint and provide more environmentally friendly sourcing in products and materials. Below is how the company will bring its sustainability purpose to life:
- 100% of product to be made with renewable energy by 2025 (PetDine is currently 50% there);
- Each product to contain 25% sustainable ingredients by 2023;
- 75% of clients’ products promote recyclability on packaging by 2023;
- All purchased plastic jars will contain post-consumer recycled content by 2023;
- Use 95% recyclable packaging by 2021 (completed); and,
- Employee contribution through a staff Green Team to serve PetDine’s community through clean-up days, recycling initiatives and green space activism.
“We are proud that so many of our clients’ brands are in homes all across the world, improving the lives of pets everywhere,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “Sustainability is a core value of our company, and we believe it’s our responsibility to continuously move the needle in making products that lead to healthier, more sustainable lives.”
To help focus on committed steps that support PetDine and its clients’ green core values, PetDine recently hired Amelia Den Boer as its new Sustainability Manager. PetDine has given Den Boer the charge to work with the company’s strategic plans, employees and customers to implement greater sustainability tactics that will benefit clients and ultimately pet owners.
“Healthier ingredients, reduced waste and sustainable energy are areas of concern affecting every living being,” said Amelia Den Boer, PetDine Sustainability Manager. “PetDine is a thoughtful, innovative company intent on building a healthier future for all two-legged and four-legged friends who walk this planet.”
For more information on PetDine’s Sustainability Mission, visit petdinellc.com/sustainability-in-pet-manufacturing or contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine is a private-label manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom functional pet products. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its private-label pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders and natural animal chews. PetDine works with clients to customize products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
