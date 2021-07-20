State Honors Maryville Facility for Safety and Health Record

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has recognized DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc. in Maryville with the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health.

“DENSO has demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace," said David Blessman, TOSHA Volunteer Protection Program Manager. “The evaluation criteria for this award are challenging, and this company has worked extremely hard to meet and exceed the standards the award requires.”

Blessman recently traveled to Maryville to present the award to the company’s employees and managers.

The Commissioner’s Award of Excellence honors Tennessee employers and employees who meet a required number of hours without workplace injuries serious enough to cause an employee to miss a day of work. The company also maintains injury and illness rates below the national average for their specific industry. The number of hours required to receive the recognition is based on the size of the company.

DENSO manufactures electrical components for the automotive industry. For this award period, the company qualified to receive this honor by working more than 1,689,294 hours without a lost-time workplace injury or illness.

For more information on the Commissioner’s Safety Award and other TOSHA award programs, contact TOSHA’s Nashville office at (800) 325-9901.