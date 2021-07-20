B-roll: Interview with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura

Fatma Samoura, who worked on United Nations projects for 21 years before becoming the first African and first woman to become FIFA Secretary General in its 117-year history, features in the tenth episode of ‘Living Football’, FIFA's new football magazine. She discusses women in leadership roles and the unique power of football to unite the world.

