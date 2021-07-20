Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
B-roll: Interview with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Download logo

Fatma Samoura, who worked on United Nations projects for 21 years before becoming the first African and first woman to become FIFA Secretary General in its 117-year history, features in the tenth episode of ‘Living Football’, FIFA's new football magazine. She discusses women in leadership roles and the unique power of football to unite the world.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage are available for media to download for free and unrestricted news use.

Download the B-roll: https://bit.ly/3xNEmUp

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

