eOne Partners with Palette to Offer AP Automation for Dynamics GP with MEM

eOne Solutions, a leading provider of no-code integration and automation solutions for the mid-market, has partnered with Palette Software to bring Accounts Payable Automation for Dynamics GP with Binary Stream’s Multi-Entity Management (MEM) to their audience.

The integration between Palette Software, Microsoft Dynamics GP, and Binary Stream Multi-Entity Management is built on eOne’s SmartConnect platform. SmartConnect is a top-rated iPaaS (integration platform as a service) that allows companies to quickly deploy integrations for cloud and on-premise applications. The SmartConnect interface makes it easy to connect to all your business applications, build integrations, and modify them as your processes change.

“We are happy to announce the integration between Palette Software and Dynamics GP with support for MEM is now available on the SmartConnect platform. Thousands of companies use Dynamics GP and want to save paper, time, and money by taking advantage of fully integrated AP automation. Through our partnership with Palette Software, customers can download a free integration template to complete their integration in days – not months, on a platform they already use and trust,” said Rob Flannigan, eOne Vertical Solutions Manager.

Engineered from the ground up with accounts payable in mind, Palette’s AP Automation for Dynamics GP with MEM provides invoice data capture, flexible approval workflows, automated invoice processing, a searchable invoice archive and a complete time-stamped audit trail. Palette’s AP automation platform is a configurable, modules-based solution available in the cloud. It gives organizations the ability to connect multi-company, distributed, or group finance applications in any enterprise, web-based or via cloud architecture.

“We have had success integrating Palette’s AP Automation for Dynamics GP and MEM,” said Roxanne Imrick, “and we look forward to working with eOne’s ecosystem and excellent partner network.”

Palette will be presenting at eOne Event 2021 – September 13th to 17th. The virtual event will feature speakers such as Microsoft Dynamics and D365 Partners, eOne ISV Partners, and experienced consultants with a focus on integration, migration, automation, and reporting.

