Global Personal Exposure Monitoring Devices Market

Entech Instruments, TSI Incorporated, Tekran Instruments, International Sensor Technology, Ecotest, Reactec Ltd., Gradko International Ltd., Polimaster Ltd., Ormantine USA Ltd., Advanced Chemical Sensors, 2B Technologies, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, RAE Systems, Aethlabs, RTI International, and Photon Systems among others are the key players in the personal exposure monitoring devices market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Personal Exposure Monitoring Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.6% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Personal Exposure Monitoring Devices Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • The growing use of hazardous materials in manufacturing and other industries where workers are liable to exposure to hazardous materials are envisaged to result in the growth of the market
  • As per the chemical type, the gases segment has been analyzed to grow at a higher growth rate than the other segments
  • The wearable segment is envisaged to show a better growth rate than the handheld segment as per the device type outlook
  • Smart technology will be the fastest-growing segment in the market from 2021 to 2026
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Chemicals
  • Gases
  • Radioactive
  • Others

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Handheld
  • Wearable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Conventional
  • Smart

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

