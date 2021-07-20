Global Personal Exposure Monitoring Devices Market

Entech Instruments, TSI Incorporated, Tekran Instruments, International Sensor Technology, Ecotest, Reactec Ltd., Gradko International Ltd., Polimaster Ltd., Ormantine USA Ltd., Advanced Chemical Sensors, 2B Technologies, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, RAE Systems, Aethlabs, RTI International, and Photon Systems among others are the key players in the personal exposure monitoring devices market.

Key Market Insights

The growing use of hazardous materials in manufacturing and other industries where workers are liable to exposure to hazardous materials are envisaged to result in the growth of the market

As per the chemical type, the gases segment has been analyzed to grow at a higher growth rate than the other segments

The wearable segment is envisaged to show a better growth rate than the handheld segment as per the device type outlook

Smart technology will be the fastest-growing segment in the market from 2021 to 2026

Entech Instruments, TSI Incorporated, Tekran Instruments, International Sensor Technology, Ecotest, Reactec Ltd., Gradko International Ltd., Polimaster Ltd., Ormantine USA Ltd., Advanced Chemical Sensors, 2B Technologies, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, RAE Systems, Aethlabs, RTI International, and Photon Systems among others are the key players in the personal exposure monitoring devices market.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Chemicals

Gases

Radioactive

Others

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Handheld

Wearable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Conventional

Smart

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





