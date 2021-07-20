Kosi Stobbs Launches Real Estate Investing Course To Public

Kosi Stobbs has launched his first online course entitled “Canadian Real Estate Investor Mastery.” Kosi is a seasoned real estate investor in the Vancouver area.

Kosi Stobbs, owner of Property Owl Group Of Companies, is an accomplished entrepreneur and real estate investor located in the Vancouver area of Canada. He has recently released his first online course entitled “Canadian Real Estate Investor Mastery.” Real estate can be an incredibly reliable and lucrative investment option and means of building wealth when the basics are understood.

Kosi has created a “6-week hands on training where you will learn how to invest in Canadian Real Estate and live off the income without going bankrupt.” It is geared toward anyone who wants to gain knowledge in expanding their property and real estate portfolios – whether a seasoned buyer investing in a vacation home or a first-time home-buyer diving into real estate for the first time. The course is split up into four different sections and explains the key terminology and strategies needed to become a successful real estate investor in Canada. The course can be accessed on Kosi’s website, http://www.kosistobbs.com/.

Kosi has already published his first book, “F$CK BROKE: Let’s Get Rich,” and is now looking to further share his real estate knowledge and expertise with the public. He wants the average person to understand the opportunity available to them in real estate and provide the tools needed to reach their financial goals by buying and selling properties.

About Kosi Stobbs

Kosi Stobbs is a first-generation Canadian who made a name for himself by saving, investing, and spending his money wisely. He’s the owner of multiple seven and eight figure businesses through Property Owl Group Of Companies, is a real estate investing mogul and serial entrepreneur, was named Canada’s Top 40 under 40 and Vancouver’s Forty under 40 in 2020, and is now the author of his first millionaires manifesto, F$CK BROKE: LET’S GET RICH. Stobbs is always in the business of buying businesses.

Website: https://kosistobbs.com/

Name: Kosi Stobbs Email: kosi@owlgc.com Organization: Property Owl Group of Companies Address: 20800 Westminster Highway, Richmond, BC V6V 2W3, Canada