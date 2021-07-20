Hygiene Consciousness & Disrupted Supply Chain of Bottled Water Due to COVID19 Benefited the Water Purifier Market
The detailed study compiles 155 Market Data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 292 Pages and an in-depth TOC on Global Water Purifiers Market.UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Water Purifiers Market is likely to grow at around 9% CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26, says MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, “Global Water Purifiers Market Analysis, 2021.”
USP of the Market Intelligence Report:
• A dedicated section focusing on COVID-19 impact on the market
• Covers current & emerging market trends, insights, and opportunities
• Highlights key strategic imperatives for success and growth
• Qualitative analysis of Global Water Purifiers Market by products, applications, and regions
• Answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, further allowing them to strategize investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Global Water Purifiers Market Research Report: By Type (Houseware, Countertop Carbon, Under-sink Filtration, Under-sink Others, Point of Entry Filtration, Point of Entry Softening)- Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2026
https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/global-water-purifiers-market.html
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
1. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of the Global Water Purifiers Market?
2. Which are the market restraints of the Global Water Purifiers Market?
3. What are the new opportunities by which the Global Water Purifiers Market will grow in the coming years?
4. How big are the Global Water Purifiers Market in terms of revenue, sales, and production?
5. What are the market shares of each region in 2021, and which one of them is likely to dominate the Global Water Purifiers Market?
Get the sample pages of the market research: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/global-water-purifiers-market.html
Analyst's Take on the Market
According to Shammi Thakur, Lead Analyst, MarkNtel Advisors, the outbreak of COVID-19 last year turned out to be an inflection point in the sales of water purifiers across North America, Europe, China, and several other economies. Contrary to the expectations due to negative sentiment caused by COVID-19, the global water purifier market registered robust year-on-year growth in 2020, over 2019. The pandemic pushed residential end-users to pursue a more prominent hygienic lifestyle, which further augmented the demand for sustainable water treatment products. In addition, the entire supply chain of bottled water was paralyzed amidst the imposition of lockdown and stringent movement restrictions, thereby clearly benefiting the sales of water purifiers. The growth of Q2 2020 was less than Q2, 2019, however, massive sales were registered in Q3 and Q4 2020 along with an increasing trend was observed in Q1, 2021 also. The sales via online channels soared exponentially in numerous geographies across the globe
The key countries in Europe, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Poland, etc., registered an increase in their year-on-year growth ranging between 3%-7% in 2020 over 2019. And, a similar trend is likely to prevail in the forthcoming years.
Key Players Operating in the Market
The leading industry players in the Global Water Purifiers Market are Kent RO System Ltd., A. O. Smith Corporation (Aquasana Inc.), Eureka Forbes Limited, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Unilever Plc, Kinetico Inc., Aquatech International LLC, GE Appliances, Whirlpool Corporation, Pentair Plc, EcoWater Systems LLC., 3M Company, Ion Exchange LLC, etc.
Our market analysis also includes a section exclusively dedicated to leading players wherein our analysts offer insights regarding product benchmarking, key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis of players cited above globally.
Market Segmentation:
o By Type
o By Region
o By Country
o By Competitors
How can market intelligence on the Water Purifiers Market add value to your organization's decision-making process?
Product/Innovation Strategy: The product section will help readers understand the different types of water purifiers available in the market. It will further allow them to know the market potential of various platforms globally. The players operating in this market are developing innovative offerings and are focused highly on testing & demonstrating different capabilities of platforms. It also cites investments scenario, leadership changes, and strategic moves used by the market players in the previous few years to stay ahead in the competition.
Growth/Marketing Strategy: The players operating in the Global Water Purifiers Market are engaged in several strategies, including strategic partnerships, contracts, and business expansion. Through this, readers will know different revenue-generating strategies embraced by the leading players of the Global Water Purifiers Market.
Competitive Strategy: Players analyzed and profiled in the study involve original manufacturers or platform manufacturers. These companies have the maximum share of the Global Water Purifiers Market. Moreover, it also comprises a detailed competitive benchmarking of players operating in the market, which will help readers understand how players perform against each other, thereby exhibiting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, shall further aid readers in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
