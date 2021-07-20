Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Analysis, Revenue, Forecast Report

Top Players Covered in the Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Research Report Cisbio Bioassays, Cygnus Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., BioGenes, Molecular Devices LLC., ForteBio, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ProteinSimple., Bio-Techne, BioAgilytix Labs Are and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market will derive growth from the massive investments in product R&D. Recent discoveries that have indicated the properties to treat severe diseases such as cancer will bode well for market growth.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights. The market will benefit from the increasing healthcare budgets across the world. Host cell contaminant testing is the study of biologics from living sources such as bacteria, yeasts, and fungi. The process is used for research and development process in critical diseases such as cancer. North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing number of research activities will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market.





Global Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Highlights:

The Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Host Cell Contaminant Testing industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





Industry Developments:

August 2019: Bio-Techne announced that it has partnered with Cygnus Technologies; a step that is aimed at the quantification of Chinese hamster ovary host cell proteins (CHO-HCP) on the ProteinSimple branded Ella immunoassay platform.

June 2019: Cygnus Technologies announced that it will be expanding its service offerings for host cell protein (HCP) impurities detection. The company claims that the product is also used for identification and quantification which can impact the efficacy and stability of the therapeutic.

List of companies profiled in the Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market report:

Cisbio Bioassays

Cygnus Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

BioGenes

Molecular Devices LLC.

ForteBio

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ProteinSimple.

Bio-Techne

BioAgilytix Labs





Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Segmentations:

By Type

• Microbial

• Mammalian

• Others

By Test

• PCR

• Immunoassay

• Others

By End-Users

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Diagnostic Centres

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





