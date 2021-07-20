Oklahoma City Chronic Back Pain Management – Interventional Treatments Launched

A newly updated pain management treatment service has been launched by Oklahoma Pain Center (+1-405-752-9600). They provide a multidisciplinary approach for the most effective results.

/EIN News/ -- Oklahoma City, OK, United States, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Oklahoma Pain Center has launched an updated service for local patients throughout Oklahoma City. They offer a full range of pain management treatments and programs for back, neck, or joint pain, along with chronic and acute issues.

For more information, visit: https://www.oklahomapaincenter.com

The latest service update is part of the clinic’s focus on comprehensive pain management solutions for local patients.

Oklahoma Pain Center explains that it has a highly trained team of pain-management physicians who implement the latest innovations in pain relief to provide patients with reliable results. They take a multidisciplinary approach to pain reduction and treatment, including an interventional program.

Their interventional pain management solution includes treatment for lower back and neck pain, joint pain, Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome, abdominal pain, chest issues, and pain centered around the head or face.

Patients experiencing chronic or acute pain concerns are asked to call the team to discuss their situation. From there, a personalized treatment plan can be arranged that targets the root cause of any issues.

Their pain treatments include injections designed to provide long-lasting relief and reduce inflammation. For joint pain, patients can also receive radio frequency ablation treatments that treat pain through the use of thermal energy.

This allows the pain-management specialists to lesion the nerves, allowing for more accurate treatment of pain resulting from knee replacement surgery or osteoarthritis.

Head and facial pain can be treated with occipital nerve block treatments, which are well suited to headaches or migraines.

Living with chronic issues can have a long-lasting negative impact on the health and wellbeing of patients. It affects every area of their life, and without treatment problems are likely to worsen over time.

Getting in touch with a specialist like Oklahoma Pain Center is a reliable way of treating ongoing conditions and living a more active lifestyle.

The center states: “At Oklahoma Pain Center we believe in the team approach to managing chronic pain. This means we utilize the knowledge and skills of various healthcare specialists to ensure you receive the best and most complete treatment possible.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit: https://www.oklahomapaincenter.com/interventional-pain-management

Website: https://www.oklahomapaincenter.com

Name: Dr. Blake Kelly Organization: Oklahoma Pain Center Address: 13921 N Meridian Ave Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73142, United States Phone: +1-405-752-9600