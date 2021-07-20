Natalie Tellish of Conscious Parent Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALIQUIPPA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents today have more on their plates than ever before! They are struggling to balance priorities at home and work, meeting their children’s needs, taking care of themselves and their other relationships--- all while trying to maintain their sanity.

Natalie Tellish is a certified conscious parenting coach and founder of Conscious Parent Coaching, where she helps parents eliminate chaos and stress at home and cultivate peace and harmony.

“Parents who come to me are trying to stop yelling and punishing because no matter how much they do those things, they still find themselves struggling with uncooperative kids, constant chaos, and tension in the atmosphere of their homes and relationships. They want more patience, teamwork, and fun for themselves and their children. That’s what I help them achieve.”

Conscious parenting is about building cooperation and harmony through deepening the connection between parents and children.

Having studied and utilized conscious parenting in her own home for 13 years, Natalie is passionate about empowering families.

“When we become parents, we can get lost in that role, so establishing trust is about letting people know that I’ve been where they are,” says Natalie. “I’ve been that angry, stressed out, exhausted mom. I was a yeller. I was working hard to be the best mom and wife I could be day in and day out, but I was just trying to meet the expectations of what I thought parenthood was supposed to look like. I had to undo that mindset and reconnect with my true, core values.”

What separates conscious parenting from traditional parenting styles is that conscious parents focus on connection before correcting behavior.

“Behavior is communication.” says Natalie, “Behavior is a symptom of a deeper issue. Underneath our kids’ undesirable actions, there is an unmet need or a feeling under the surface that we might not be aware of.”

Rather than needing to fix our children’s behaviors, Natalie works on inner transformation for parents to become emotionally mature guides for their children. Parents who use conscious parenting find that conflicts in the home are easier to move through because they learn how to handle their own feelings and communicate peacefully so that they can get down to the root of those issues and work through them as a team.

“I am most proud of the parents who are willing to reflect on their past and take action toward a better future for their children,” says Natalie. “There’s really no pressure to get it right or to be perfect. It’s all about being ok with living imperfectly together and owning up to our imperfections so our kids know that it’s ok for them to be themselves.”

