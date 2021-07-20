Alfa Group International is about to issue its first Green Bond Ohad Epschtein, President of Alfa Group International Ha11er green homes in Hungary by Alfa Group

The bond receives strong anticipation from investors with proceeds from the approx. HUF 10 bn issue planned to be invested in green buildings.

We are providing investors the opportunity to support our objective to mitigate climate change globally by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through our renewable and circular solutions” — Ohad Epschtein, President of Alfa Group International

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bond will be the first issuance under the newly established Green Bond Framework by Alfa Group. Proceeds from the issue will be used in accordance with the Group’s Green Bond Framework for investments in the development and expansion of the Group’s portfolio. - reported by Property Reporter

The Group invests in real estate emphasising renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions with the objective to mitigate climate change globally by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Group’s auditor KPMG evaluated the current status of Alfa Group’s portfolio.

KPMG as a third party verifier has also issued a limited pre-issuance assurance report for the Green Bond Framework which form the basis of the green bond issuance in terms of the requirements of the ICMA Green Bond Principles. - was told by Green Reporter.

Alfa Group has been active in the Hungarian and Slovakian real estate market for more than 20 years. The Group’s current portfolio of yielding assets is well diversified among city logistic, retail parks and office segment with a total leasable area of nearly 100,000 square meters.

Due to sustainable, long term policy and good re-investments over last 5 years, The Group secured land bank and is now mainly concentrating on new developments: city logistic and city residential projects, including strong efforts over opening the new activity of residential for lease.

The pipe line of new transactions is exceeding 55.000 sqm of leasable and sellable area, expanding substantially the activity of the Group.