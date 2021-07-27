ClarityTTS and Hahn Air Soaring to New Heights with NDC Creativity
EINPresswire.com/ -- The travel industry, known for its rapid fire pace is a rollercoaster of an industry. Staying up to date on the latest technology is compulsory for any travel company to remain successful. Hahn Air has mastered the art of keeping up to speed and remaining relevant proven by their dominance for 20 years in the charter airline sector. In line with their continued ethos of forward thinking, the German charter airline has partnered up with Clarity Travel Technology Solutions Inc (ClarityTTS). ClarityTTS, an IATA Certified Level 4 New Distribution Capability Distribution (NDC) Aggregator, will enable travel service providers to seamlessly integrate with Hahn Air’s NDC platform that has over 350 partner airlines.
The impact of Covid-19 has highlighted the need for airlines and travel agents to have a seamless and reliable system to work with. Of the partnership Hahn Air (Christopher Allison Director, NDC) said, “We believe that NDC will play an important role in the recovery of our industry after the COVID-19 pandemic. We are therefore very pleased to be partnering with a like-minded, technology-focused partner in Clarity. By providing Clarity’s customers with NDC content of Hahn Air’s more than 350 partner airlines, we are looking forward to enabling their travelers to explore the world again.”
ClarityTTS Director of Business Development Almas Chaumette echoed a similar sentiment, “NDC is the future of our travel retail industry and we’re excited that we’ll be able to assist with implementations of Hahn Air NDC for our travel trade partners. Covid-19 has greatly impacted the travel industry, and we must work together to help move it forward. During the downtime period for our partners, we have seen the focus drastically change towards their technology, and again it reinforces the value of our technology in today’s world and continuing to optimize what technology has to offer. For our travel trade partners who would like to book Hahn Air NDC fares immediately, we have a robust travel marketplace platform called ClaritySSO (www.claritysso.com) where they can sign up and being to book right away for their clients. The world is opening, and travelers are eager to explore and venture out once again. ClarityTTS and Hahn Air are ensuring that those demands are met with efficiency and impeccable service."
Clarity Travel Technology Solutions Inc. is a global travel technology provider with head office in Oakville Ontario, Canada, and Corporate Offices in USA, UK, India, Sri Lanka, and Australia. The internationally acclaimed company has been the preferred technology for the travel industry for over 8 years. For more information, please visit our website (www.claritytts.com).
Chief Public Relations Officer
