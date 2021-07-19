Public invited to comment on US 101 Elwha River Bridge replacement project near Port Angeles

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

Environmental assessment available for viewing and comment through Aug. 18

PORT ANGELES – People can now learn more about and comment on an environmental assessment for a project to replace the US 101 Elwha River Bridge near Port Angeles. The crossing, built in 1926, is a vital link that connects travelers between Port Angeles and Forks on the Olympic Peninsula.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house for people to learn more about the environmental assessment.

“We appreciate comments on this important environmental review document and take those concerns seriously,” said WSDOT Environmental Planning Lead Victoria Book. “We will consider and respond to them as the project advances.”

How to comment The public can comment on the environmental assessment using the comment form in the online open house. To receive paper copy of the assessment or leave a comment or message, call 360-570-6699. WSDOT will respond to written or recorded public comments as part of the National Environmental Policy Act.

When

The online open house runs through noon on Monday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Where

Due to COVID-19 limitations for Washington state agencies, information is available to view online only. Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state.

