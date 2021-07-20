“Pickled Petunia” Acquired by Tangled Tree Publishing, Cozy Mystery Releasing Worldwide November 2021
Tangled Tree Publishing Acquires LGBTQIA British Cozy Mystery “Pickled Petunia”
Writing in the Motts world is always like coming home.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is delighted to announce the publication of Douglasville, Georgia-based author Dahlia Donovan and her latest novel “Pickled Petunia”, marked for release November 6, 2021, under their Tangled Tree imprint, “the darker, twisted side of Hot Tree Publishing.”
— Dahlia Donovan, Author
“Once again Dahlia Donovan excels at weaving an exceptional mystery. Her unique characters, crafted so wonderfully, are as diverse as they are entertaining,” said Tangled Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. Dahlia Donovan’s best-selling Motts Cold Case Mystery series offers quintessential cozy British mysteries and all-around fun stories for readers to throw themselves into. Along the way, readers can expect to cheer for the biromantic asexual heroine, Motts, and discover the unique world she lives in.
“Pickled Petunia” is another fun tale, inviting readers to ask how many close calls can Motts escape, and will she survive amidst a flood of beer and a catastrophic inferno? “Writing in the Motts world is always like coming home. Her books flow easier than any other I’ve written. ‘Pickled Petunia’ was great fun. I loved every minute of creating this novel,” said best-selling author Dahlia Donovan
Mystery beckons when a young woman seeks out budding amateur detective Pineapple “Motts” Mottley to find her missing mother in the third novel of the Motts Cold Case Mystery series.
“An hour into her walk, Motts had thought of a thousand better ways to handle the conversation at the brewery. She also wished her cup wasn’t still sitting in River’s car. Life never seemed quite so complex with a tea.
When Motts reached one of the high points along the cliffs, she found a large rock off the dirt path and climbed up to rest. Grey clouds cast a shadowy glint across the rough seas. The churning waves matched her turbulent thoughts.” - from “Pickled Petunia”
About the author: Dahlia Donovan wrote her first romance series after a crazy dream about shifters and damsels in distress. She is an autistic who prefers irreverent humor and unconventional characters and has found great happiness with her husband, her tiny dog Bacon, and her collection of books and video games. An adoptee, TCK (third culture kid), and survivor of childhood abuse, Dahlia uses a pen name to avoid her technically unsavvy adoptive family. Her story is all her own, though. Questions and Interview requests can be sent to dahlia@dahliadonovan.com
