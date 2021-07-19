Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Through His Support for The REC Foundation, Douglas Tarlow Helps Empower the World’s Next Generation of STEM Workers

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Tarlow – a Tempe-based technologist renowned for integrating art and engineering into his work in the design, architecture, and sporting fields – can remember when, at a young age, his interest in technology was piqued. Now an established presence, he frequently works to support other young people in their efforts to pursue similar careers, most recently through a donation to The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation.

As one of the world’s largest science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)-focused organizations, the REC Foundation provides a rich array of programming for elementary school through college students. It supports more than 24,000 teams in over 60 countries, helping prepare tens of thousands of young people each year with the tools and skills they need to prepare for rewarding careers in the technology industry.

“The REC Foundation’s mission is very close to my heart, as I’ve had a deep love and appreciation for robotics from a young age,” Douglas said. “It’s my sincere hope that, with my donation, the REC Foundation will be able to continue to offer students from elementary to high school the opportunity to join robotics teams, learn to build and code robots, and learn other vital science, technology, engineering, and math skills.”

