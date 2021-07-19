Update: Royalton Barracks / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B202261

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier

STATION: Troop B East Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 6:15 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Private residence on Findley Bridge Road, Bethel, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: James P. Lumbra

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following autopsy, the victim in this incident has been identified as James P. Lumbra, 35, who resided on the property in Bethel where his body was found.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation pending toxicology results, but the death does not appear suspicious at this time.

The Vermont State Police continues to ask that anyone with information that might be relevant to this investigation contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 10:40 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of an unknown individual whose body was found Thursday, July 15, 2021, outside a private residence in the town of Bethel.

Police were notified at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday that a body had been located in a tent at a property on Findley Bridge Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found decomposed human remains inside the tent. The scene was secured, and an investigation initiated. The body was later transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and to identify the remains.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information is available. State police will provide updates as appropriate.

- 30 -