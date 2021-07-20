Super Immigrant Fashion Brand Announces New Summer Collection in a Quest to Unify People of all Cultures

More than just a fashion brand, Super Immigrant is on a mission to open minds and encourage people to connect with each other.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super Immigrant (SI) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its new summer collection of apparel and accessories. This innovative brand encourages its customers to wear a ‘vision’ rather than a brand, and with that in mind, its products symbolize the essence of a Super Immigrant.SI founder Armelle Cloche explains that there are an estimated 272 million international migrants, totaling 3.5% of the world’s population - immigrants who brave phenomenal adversities to better the lives of their families or their own. These immigrants are often misunderstood and even feared, and yet among them are what Cloche describes as ‘Super Immigrants.’This term refers to such people as the physicist who developed theories that changed the world (Albert Einstein in 1905), businesswomen who made the 1st Fortune 500 list (Liz Claiborne in 1986), Internet entrepreneurs who changed our daily lives forever (Sergey Brin, Google co-creator in 1996), or the first-ever female United States Secretary of State (Madeleine Albright in 1997).“Those are just a few of all the Super Immigrants who tremendously improved the economy and evolution of the country they moved to,” says Cloche. “But Super Immigrants are not just famous scientists or celebrities; they are everyday people who make their communities a better place. It's time to shine the light on the positive impact of immigrants. It’s time to remember that all of us come from a lineage of immigrants.”SI wants to move people from indifference, misunderstanding, misconception into understanding and compassion. SI’s logo was purposely designed in 196 versions, one for each existing country, because all nations should be considered equal.“Divisiveness impacts our well-being, our mental stability, our feeling of safety, and makes us question our purpose. We can do something about it, and SI provides a great starting point.”SI is looking for partners with the same mission, from cutting edge fashion brands to global change organizations, 10% of all SI revenues are donated to help legal immigrants succeed in their country of adoption.Find out more about SI at https://www.SuperImmigrant.com , and connect with them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/si_superimmigrant/ and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SuperImmigrant/ About the CompanyFounded by Armelle Cloche, herself an immigrant from France now living in San Francisco, Super Immigrant is an online shopping site showcasing fashion and accessories with a purpose. On a mission to open hearts and minds across the world, SI merges fashion with social action to impact immigrants and their welcoming countries across the world. Stylish and fashionable, SI creations are renowned for their positive, feel-good quality.