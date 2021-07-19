A no-contact advisory issued for Mukilteo Lighthouse Park in Snohomish County

On 7/15/2021, Snohomish Health District issued a no-contact advisory at Mukilteo Lighthouse Park due to elevated bacteria levels during routine sampling. Signs are posted at public access points. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice. This includes swimming, wading, beachcombing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated about water quality at your beaches by keeping up with us on our blog Fecal Matters, on Facebook, or join our listserv

Laura Hermanson, our acting BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.