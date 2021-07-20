MEDIA ADVISORY | PRESS CONFERENCE: TGI LED ORGANIZATIONS SECURE HISTORIC FUNDING FOR HOLISTIC HEALTH SERVICES

The TransLatin@ Logo

The TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC) was founded in 2009 by a group of Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in L.A., California, as a grassroots response to address the specific needs of TGI Latin@ immigrants who live in the United States.

Bamby Salcedo, President & Chief Executive Officer of the TransLatin@ Coalition

This historic win and subsequent funding is validation that the TGI community’s lives matter and this impact can and will change thousands of lives.

We are so grateful that TGI people will have the resources needed to improve our quality of life.”
— Bamby Salcedo
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY
___________________________

Contact: Michaé De La Cuadra (833) 847-2331, ext. 204

WHAT: California Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that the Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund would be receiving $13 million in funding that will provide health care services for transgender, gender non-conforming, and intersex (TGI) people across all of California.

WHO: Bamby Salcedo, President & Chief Executive Officer of the TransLatin@ Coalition, Michaé De La Cuadra, Manager of Policy and Community Engagement at the TransLatin@ Coalition, Nghia Nguyen, Community Member, Ebony Ava Harper, California TRANScends, Sydney Rogers, TG/Enby Project, Jasmine Jones, TGIJP, Bria Brown-King, InterACT Advocates

WHEN: Thursday, July 22nd 2021 7:00PM PST

WHERE: Los Angeles City Hall (200 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

WHY: This historic win and subsequent funding is validation that the TGI community’s lives matter, and this impact can and will change thousands of lives for the better. Resources include mental health programs, culture-based programs, medical services, as well as supportive housing help specifically for TGI people. This historic announcement is the continuation of the victory that was achieved when AB 2218 was passed in September of 2020. The TransLatin@ Coalition, led by Founder and CEO Bamby Salcedo, was instrumental in advocating for the passing of AB2218 last year.

HOW: For interviews or additional information please contact Miri Rossitto at (818) 970-9177 or email miri@cowe.com

###

Miri Rossitto
Cowe Communications
+1 818-970-9177
miri@cowe.com

Contact
