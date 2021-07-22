Infused Innovations Wins 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award for Modern Work & Security
Infused Innovations wins the Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award in the Modern Work & Security category.
This award is especially validating coming from our largest and most distinguished partner.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infused Innovations has won the Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award in the Modern Work & Security category. The MSUS Partner Award was created to supplement Microsoft’s Partner of the Year program, both of which recognize outstanding work by Microsoft partners. Recipients of the MSUS Partner Award are selected for exceptional dedication and success among partners in the United States. Microsoft announced winners for both awards during the week of its annual Inspire partner conference.
— Jeffrey Wilhelm
According to Microsoft, winners of the MSUS Partner Award “have shown leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies over the past year.”
Infused Innovations is honored to have received this award. CEO Jeffrey Wilhelm said, “It is especially validating coming from our largest and most distinguished technology partner. Our approach is all about ongoing relationships with our partners and clients. The acknowledgement of with the Microsoft US Partner Award shows illustrates that we are succeeding in that core goal and delivering on the highest standards of innovation and service.”
Last year Infused Innovations announced it was working with Microsoft to accelerate Zero Trust deployments in the Microsoft cloud, making Infused Innovations the very first managed service provider to offer both Zero Trust implementation and ongoing managed services in the Azure Marketplace. This offering is called Infused Threat Protection (ITP), and it delivers a managed Zero Trust environment leveraging an organization’s existing Azure & Microsoft security licensing. It includes 24/7 managed Security Operations Center (SOC) services, helping customers provide a full defense-in-depth security strategy. Infused Threat Protection also provides end-user security awareness training, phishing simulations, and third-party patching for endpoints.
About Infused Innovations: Headquartered in North Kingstown, RI with employees across the US. Infused Innovations is a strategy and innovation consultancy that helps organizations digitally transform their businesses and industries by securely leveraging emerging technologies. Their holistic approach values social responsibility and sustainability in addition to trustworthy computing and technology. Additional recognition recently earned by Infused Innovations includes ranking #16 in Channel Futures’ MSP 501 and Top 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021 by CIO Views magazine.
