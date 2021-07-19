Alpha Win & Events.com Partner to Power Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Half Marathon
Events.com helps Alpha Win, a top race management firm previously known as HITS Endurance, register runners for the annual Margaritaville Half-Marathon.LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Events.com, a mobile-first event management and registration platform, today announced its partnership with Alpha Win, formerly known as HITS Endurance. Alpha Win has grown to include the 2021 Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Half Marathon. Alpha Win currently uses Events.com as the official registration platform for its endurance race series. Participants in the new Hollywood Beach, Florida event can now register via Events.com.
“We are thrilled to work with the industry-leading event organizers from Alpha Win and to support the athletes competing at the new Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Half Marathon,” said Stephen Partridge, Events.com’s co-founder and president. “With our innovative mobile event check-in, race sponsorship, digital marketing, and event management tools, we help make competitive events more engaging for participants and impactful for sponsors around the world.”
Events.com’s digital tools help event organizers like Alpha Win create and manage both live, virtual, and hybrid events within one user-friendly mobile platform. The company supports hundreds of thousands of event organizers around the world, delivering next-generation ticketing, registration, challenge, marketing, discovery, and sponsorship tools. This includes features specific to endurance events, such as organization-level reporting and management and invitations to seamlessly transition athletes who have deferred or transferred from events that were cancelled in 2020, and Events.com also provides engagement tools that incentivize athletes to loop in their training communities.
Open to all athletes, the inaugural 2021 Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Half Marathon features swimming and running competitions held over two days on December 11 & 12, 2021. Awards will be presented to top finishers in each discipline, as well as to the fastest combined times. The race features the backdrop of the iconic Hollywood Beach Boardwalk in front of the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. In 2022, the race will transition to an annual Half Marathon Championship, with all athletes participating in the 2021 race automatically qualifying to race in 2022.
“We think the event industry is primed to help people get back to racing after a year of canceled events during the pandemic,” said Tommy Struzzieri, Founder of Alpha Win. “We look forward to partnering with Events.com to make race registration simple for all participants. Working with Events.com feels like an extension of our own team and choosing their platform was an easy decision after testing the technology and seeing how they’ve successfully developed partnerships with events globally.”
Alpha Win is a premier race management firm with more than a decade of experience managing endurance sports competitions. The creation of the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Half Marathon complements the company’s strategy of expansion through acquisitions and the creation of new, unique, and enjoyable race options for endurance athletes across the country. Alpha Win is the successor organization of HITS Endurance, previously a division of HITS, LLC. It has been organizing endurance events under the HITS Endurance name since 2011.
About Events.com
Events.com is a mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.
For additional information, visit Events.com or follow Events.com on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
For more information on Alpha Win, go to www.Alpha.Win.
