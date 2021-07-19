Jim Marchese Explains How to Stand Your Ground and Defend Your Constitutional Liberties When Necessary
United States citizens have some incredibly unique and valuable rights. However, these rights are continuously coming under threat by an overreaching government seeking power and tax revenue. The power and money grab reached its pinnacle amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Political science expert Jim Marchese recently discussed how you can protect your constitutional rights regarding masks, vaccines, freedom of speech, and much more.
James explained that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 34 states created mask mandates while the CDC and Dr. Fauci flip-flopped on this issue and published peer-reviewed studies that showed the masks were ineffective at stopping COVID. A nationwide mask mandate was a possibility at one point as well. Jim added that the nation hadn't seen a mask mandate since the 1918 and 1919 flu pandemic. Sadly, the 1918 mask mandate exacerbated the health crisis causing a spike in pneumonia which claimed more lives than the flu.
James Marchese says that standing your ground against the use of masks is similar to standing your ground against vaccines. It is not constitutional to discriminate against individuals who are not vaccinated, and these rights need to be defended. The government cannot force you to wear a mask or receive a vaccine. Consider the argument put forth in Roe v Wade. A woman has the right to terminate life with 100% certainty, as it is her body. The same argument goes for those not wanting vaccinations and/or masks. The government does not have the right to force any person to take a potentially fatal injection into their body or require a mask, which can lead to severe respiratory complications for a disease with a 99% survival rate. Hence, why the government is trying to force businesses to do their dirty work for them. I encourage everyone to use the “power of the purse” and shop in stores that promote individual rights. Stores that let you decide what you want to wear and what you inject into your and your children’s bodies.
Moreover, "It is discriminatory that those who are not vaccinated or refuse to wear masks may be subject to more travel restrictions and regulations as minorities are the ones that these policies have a disparate impact." Jim Marchese said. "However, the worst thing we can do is allow a ‘nanny state’ use business to whittle away at your constitutional rights by caving to these illogical requirements."
Marchese explained that policies mandating attire and medical treatment like the ones used in COVID emergency orders could provide further discrimination against certain groups of Americans. These policies are the initiation of a “slippery slope,” enabling the government to mandate other policies pushing agendas at will. James recounts; in 1978, China implemented a “one-child” only policy in response to famine and overpopulation. Just as in the COVID pandemic, the policy idea of the one-child policy came from leaders within the Party, not from scientists who later offered evidence to support it. The policy included additional taxes as well as mandatory contraceptives and sterilization.”
As for the COVID pandemic, the mask and vaccination policy originated in one party. Those who refuse to wear masks or receive the vaccine will become marginalized, as they cannot travel to the same place, visit the same stores, or accept the same services as those who follow such unconstitutional mandates. The government will dictate what a person wears, where they travel, and what goes into their body.
"It all comes down to our liberties as Americans, and we're continuously losing such liberties," Marchese said. "Those of us who wear masks or allow the government to require vaccinations are opening the door to “one-child policy” over political hot buttons such as climate change. Imagine being unable to access locations and services based upon an irrational policy. We need to stand up for our rights and against such discrimination."
James Marchese has been defending our rights regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and stands up for our rights regarding the possession of firearms and freedom of speech. These constitutional rights are currently under threat, and the pandemic is making protecting them more challenging than ever. Jim emphasized the importance of protesting unconstitutional mandates to ensure fundamental rights are protected for future generations.
