Spiderman Mulholland: Can a Water Leak Cause Foundation Damage?
Can a Water Leak Cause Foundation Damage?PLACE REDDICK, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water intrusion expert Spiderman Mulholland is always quick to warn his clients of the many dangers that a water leak poses. One such danger that doesn't receive a ton of attention is the potential for a water leak to cause foundation damage. In this article, we'll take a look at how water leaks can create the conditions for foundation damage as well as a few helpful tips from Spiderman Mulholland on how to prevent a foundation-damaging water leak in your home.
The Connection Between Water Leaks and Foundation Damage
Water leaks are able to damage a home's foundation in several different ways. The first and most consequential way that a water leak can damage a home's foundation is by creating excess moisture in the soil supporting the foundation. When water builds up in the soil beneath your home, it can cause that soil to expand. This soil expansion can be detrimental to your home's foundation, causing the slab to crack as it moves and shifts along with the soil.
Excess water around the foundation of your home is also able to leak into any existing cracks in your home's foundation, causing those cracks to expand and become more severe. Lastly, a severe water leak can also sometimes erode the soil supporting your foundation, removing entire areas of support and causing your foundation to settle.
How to Prevent a Water Leak From Damaging Your Home's Foundation
According to Spiderman Mulholland, the best way to avoid incurring foundation damage due to a water leak is to catch and repair any leaks in your home as soon as possible. The good news for homeowners concerned about foundation damage is the fact that it typically requires a severe leak that is left unrepaired for a significant period of time before any foundation damage occurs. With this being said, Spiderman Mulholland advises that you should always be on the lookout for signs of a water leak in your home.
Common signs that you may be dealing with a water intrusion issue include signs such as unusually high water bills, mold growth, a musty odor in your home, or a water meter that continues to run even when you shut off the water. If you notice any of these signs, it is essential to have a water intrusion expert inspect your home as soon as possible. When caught early, most water leaks have very little potential to damage a home's foundation. When left ignored, though, a water leak is something that has the potential to cause serious and costly foundation issues.
