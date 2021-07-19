Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deepa Anand Keeps Her Focus on Indian Culture with Custom Tunic Designs.

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepa’s ties to her Indian heritage fuels the growth of her custom tunic design business.

For Deepa Anand, the love of her Indian culture is not the only key to personal growth but also business success. As the owner of India's top custom design company, she has created a very successful business. This has increased her desire to give back and focus on the bigger picture. Deepa’s products are sold at Bubblestunics.com and personify a tranquil yet colorful aesthetic.

Deepa Anand's Background Contributes to Mindfulness

To become calm amid stress, inner awareness is required, and Deepa Anand career and educational background contributed significantly to her incredible success as a designer and personal life.

Deepa Anand pursued child psychology as a career path before migrating to the United States after marriage. She quickly became part of the family's home decor business and stayed a part of the family business for 38 years as the enterprise grew to the second-largest in the U.S.

Over time, she transitioned to the fashion industry and sought to represent Indian culture in both the United States and Asia through unique, high-quality designs. The tunics at Bubblestunics.com are full of the expected color pops and maintains a structure through function and design and convey a sense of calm and dignity. These same qualities also transition to a carefully cultivated personal life for Deepa Anand and her career.

Finding Tranquil Moments

With a lifetime of hard work and a successful company, Deepa still finds time to cultivate hobbies and focus on her passions in life. She works with various charities in India in both a financial and volunteer capacity and consistently represents Indian culture in her day-to-day efforts. Her work bringing Indian tunics to both the U.S. and Asian markets provides a unique opportunity to deliver a greater appreciation for Indian design globally.

When she is not working, Deepa Anand enjoys spending time in the kitchen preparing unique dishes and devotes time to her passion pursuits of art, painting, and love of music. These all serve as inspiration for new business ideas and designs. Her active hobbies include hiking and yoga as it consistently provides fresh and creative ideas while keeping a calm mindset making her ready to tackle any decisions with grace.

