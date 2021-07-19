Allergy Treatment Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Allergy Treatment Market Report to 2031: Forecasts By Type (Eye Allergy, Skin Allergy, Food Allergy, Asthma, Rhinitis, and Others), By Treatment (Anti-Allergy Drugs and Immunotherapy), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Retailers) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Allergy Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has deleteriously affected all the countries and industries. Similarly, the allergy treatment market is anticipated to take a hit. The target industry is now facing challenges to manage the interrupted demand and supply of components. Also, unpredictable and disturbing supply chain activities and the unavailability of human resources are anticipated to impact the target industry growth. In contrast, the rising research & development activities for developing novel treatments against COVID-19 is creating a lucrative opportunity for the companies. Hence, the overall COVID-19 impact is expected to continue to moderate for the global key players operating in the industry.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/allergy-treatment-market/#download_sampe_div

How the Allergy Treatment Market report helps you make better informed decisions

In summary, our 500+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Allergy Treatment Market , with forecasts for Type, Treatment, and Distribution Channel, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the Allergy Treatment market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Allergy Treatment Market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global allergy treatment market are Allergy Therapeutics, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, Alerpharma S.A, Allergan, Inc., Genentech Inc., Allergopharma, Allergon AB, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Schering-Plough Corporation, Sepracor, Inc., Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Vicks.

The key players have adopted new product development, product launches, product approval, agreement, partnerships, and merger as its key business development strategies to tap into the global allergy treatment market. For example, on 13th January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Palforzia to lessen allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to peanuts.

Market Drivers

Increasing Occurrence of Allergies Calls for Effective Treatments

The increasing occurrence of allergies year-on-year globally is driving demand for effective allergy treatment . For the case, allergic rhinitis is a widely occurring allergy across the globe, suffering approximately 10% to 30% of the worldwide population. As per the assessment of the AAAAI, nearly 7.8% of the people above 18 are more likely to develop allergic rhinitis in the U.S. Thus, generating demand for therapies to improve the lifestyle and provide relief from the effects of the allergy. Moreover, skin allergies, food allergies, and asthma are also relatively predominant around the world and continue to push the demand for allergy treatment.

According to the Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI) assessed that 2-37% of the European people have reported food allergy. As individuals become progressively aware of the convenience of these treatments, a growing number of people are ready to pursue treatment, fueling the global allergy treatment market growth in the given timeframe.

Huge Demand for Innovative Procedures

The increasing prevalence of allergies and the successive spending on treatments are allowing key players to improve their treatment offerings. Global players operating in the market are improving the existing SLIT drugs, which is clinically verified against atopic dermatitis, airway allergies, and a few food allergies. The latest surveys have recommended that SLIT continue to be a popular choice among people over SCIT, despite its limitations, due to its convenience. Furthermore, it has been well-known that the occurrence of food allergy increases 10% each year, leading to greater demand for immunotherapy.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/allergy-treatment-market/#download_sampe_div

At the same time, oral immunotherapy is gaining importance among healthcare professionals and people, particularly in the treatment of allergic rhinitis . Oral immunotherapy is used to control the occurrence of allergic reactions triggered by unintentional allergen contact with minimal levels of tolerance. As a result, key players are concentrating on enhancing their offerings on oral immunotherapy.

Moreover, factors such as rising levels of pollution, altering consumption habits, changing lifestyle, and growing consumption of alcohol is subsequently increasing the occurrence of skin and other allergies, further enhancing target industry growth.

Market Opportunities

Novel Product Launches in Sublingual Immunotherapy Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanction for sublingual immunotherapy is creating a lucrative opportunity for the target industry growth. The launch of innovative treatments such as Grastek, Oralair, and Ragwitek, has a positive impact on the global allergy treatment market growth. Besides, the progress of Odactra to cure the sensitivity triggered by house dust mite is expected to prompt the growth of the target market.

You will find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. You will receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our survey you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunity. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you can save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Allergy Treatment Market and leading companies . Here you will find data, trends and predictions. Please order our report now.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Therapeutic Drugs Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Sara Peerun

Commercial Director

Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 207 549 9987

USA Tel: 00 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: 00 353 1 695 0006

Email: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.