Hemp Mellow, CBD Formulated For Relaxation, Pledges 1% Of Sales For The Environment
A portion of every purchase of Hemp Mellow products now goes towards support of nonprofits selected by the 1% for the Planet movement.
We’re on a mission to reduce our customers' stresses, naturally. We know the climate crisis can cause a lot of anxiety, and we hope to inspire others by showing how all our actions can really add up.”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemp Mellow joined 1% for the Planet, pledging to give 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment. Hemp Mellow creates CBD formulated for relaxation and stress relief and promises to “Make Life a Breeze” for their customers. A commitment to cleaner air and water has been baked into their mission from the start.
— Annie Rouse
“We strive to create a more sustainable CBD, so we knew it was important to give back to the planet too,” said Hemp Mellow’s co-founder Annie Rouse.
1% for the Planet is a global movement of businesses and individuals that support environmental solutions through annual membership and everyday action. They bring “dollars and doers” together to amplify the impact of each donation.
Joining 1% for The Planet was a natural fit for the environmentally-conscious CBD brand. OP Innovates, Hemp Mellow’s parent company, manufactures Hemp Mellow in a state-of-the-art facility powered by geothermal energy. The brand is also actively working to reduce single-use plastic throughout their product line. Hemp Mellow plans to debut a new form of CBD capsule later this year which will ship in glass bottles with tin, instead of plastic lids.
“We’re on a mission to reduce our customers' anxiety and stresses, naturally,” Rouse said. “We know the climate crisis can cause a lot of anxiety, and we hope to inspire others by showing how all our actions can really add up.”
By contributing 1% of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $280 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Thousands of nonprofits worldwide are currently approved.
About Hemp Mellow
Hemp Mellow creates unique CBD products that promote relaxation and stress relief. Developed by OP Innovates (www.opinnovates.com), a talented trio of cannabis, hemp and pharmaceutical industry veterans with over 100+ years of combined expertise, Hemp Mellow uses Naturia Plus™ to help people get more from their CBD. Naturia Plus is a patent-pending delivery system that organically improves the ability to absorb cannabinoids without added artificial ingredients. Hemp Mellow is manufactured in a state-of-the-art, sustainable processing facility powered by geothermal energy. Find Hemp Mellow online at hempmellow.com.
About 1% for the Planet
1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. They inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, members have given more than $280 million to approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.
Look for the logo to purchase for the planet and learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.
