Jason Shimp: Making Colorado Highways Safer: MADD recognizes State Patrolman Jason Shimp.

MADD recognizes Colorado State Patrolman Jason Shimp and his efforts to combat drunk driving and protect motorists.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MADD recognizes Colorado State Patrolman Jason Shimp and his efforts to combat drunk driving and protect motorists.
Previously, he received the Law Enforcement Champion Award, presented by MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving). MADD seeks to honor individuals who have engaged in “Prevention and enforcement of impaired driving, traffic safety or occupant protection.” We honor corporal Jason’s work. He works to make our highways safer.
State Patrolman Jason Shimp’s efforts to save lives.
The Champion Award recognizes excellence in two categories. First, identifying and arresting impaired drivers. Removal of impaired drivers protects everyone and knows that every apprehension saves a life. In Hayden, CO., Jason Shimp and fellow officers identified an impaired tractor-trailer driver, resulting in a collision with emergency vehicles. The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
The second is strategic. CSHP cadets undergo DUI enforcement training at the academy. Cadets learn traffic codes, constitutional law, and searches and seizures. Basic training at the academy covers a variety of tactics, including “initial recognition of typical clues of alcohol and drug influence during face-to-face contact with DUI subjects.” Traffic stop arrests are a significant part of his work. Officer Jason Shimp takes it to a higher level of excellence.
Jason Shimp teaches identification strategies to other officers.
Defensive Tactics and Arrest Control (DTAC) and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) are essential strategies CSHP uses in the fight against impaired driving. Corporal Jason Shimp teaches these strategies to others. As a field training officer, he engages with trainees, teaching proven methods and innovative techniques, as he is, after all, a drug recognition expert.
PILLAR (Partners in Lifelong Learning and Readiness) is an effective strategy that encourages positive decisions. It’s designed to “change the culture” of our youth by enhancing awareness of safety and crash prevention. It seeks to empower young people, focusing on bold leadership decisions with safety and wellness in mind. The program targets young people before they drive. Jason Shimp deploys this powerful strategy to schools in Northwest Colorado.
Jason Shimp devoted his life to public service.
A bachelor's degree in architecture provided him with excellent opportunities. He worked for 13 years in the field. He received recognition with a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Certification in 2008. His future as a high-earning project manager and architect was on a fast track.
Instead, he joined the State Highway Patrol in 2011. His passion and dedication to public service are what matters to him most. Recognized as an exceptional officer in 2016, they promoted him to Corporal. Our roads and highways are safer with Jason Shimp as a member of the CSHP.
