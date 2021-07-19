Andrew Semple shares the breaking news about Greenfield Agencies' new partner.
Andrew Semple shares the breaking news about Greenfield Agencies' new partner.BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Semple Greenfield Agencies Inc. has entered into a long-term partnership with KLD Bags Vietnam and Albey One Company (Always Beside You) to develop sales and marketing in North American Markets.
“We are thrilled to partner with KLD Albey, who is a premium OEM and Private label lifestyle and sports bag manufacturer based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam,” says Andrew Semple, President of Greenfield Agencies INC of Bradenton, Florida.” Lead by General Manager Sally Nguyễn, KLD Albey One offers significant custom design and manufacturing capabilities, in addition to a professional and pleasant work environment for Western Cultures.”
Andrew Semple Florida notes that the partnership of Greenfield Agencies (GFA) INC and KLD Albey will see GFA broadening its services. It positions the company to supply high-quality sports bags and label lifestyle products at competitive prices. Already, GFA is working with different manufacturers of different products, including top-quality PPE made in Vietnam, adds Andrew Semple.
Further, according to Andrew Semple Brandenton, GFA is heavily involved in real estate investment, making it possible for people to invest in property. With this property investment, GFA shareholders can expect to receive a good return on the investment. Andrew Semple also shares that GFA offers limited mortgage loans to a few selected individuals and businesses.
What services companies can expect from GFA:
As an independent contractor, GFA is there to offer your company a tailored service in a range of industries, explains Andrew Semple. GFA can get your products to your target market or match your company's needs with the right products or suppliers. Andrew Semple adds that GFA has built a close-knit relationship with various distributors, retailers, manufacturers, resellers, agents, etc.
Because of its more than two decades of experience in consultative management and independent contractors, GFA can help your business meet its needs. Specializing in agriculture, animal, and human health technology, GFA is in a solid position to help various companies succeed in sourcing suitable materials.
Andrew Semple's vast wealth of experience in leading people and building organizations:
Greenfield Agencies' CEO, Andrew Semple, is an experienced leader and a team-builder. He oversees the running of several organizations, including Innovar Ag LLC and Battle Skin. Noted for his ability to build companies from scratch, Andrew Semple is gifted with many skills. Sales management, negotiation, business planning, and international business are skills he has put to good use at GFA. It's no wonder GFA is where it is because of his sterling work.
In addition, he is a graduate of Seneca College, 1972.
