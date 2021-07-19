Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Size 2021 By Trends Evaluation, Leading Players Updates, Consumer-Demand, Consumption, Recent Developments, Strategies, Market Impact and Forecast till 2027 | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market 2021-2027: The global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market size is projected to reach US$ 6389.6 million by 2027, from US$ 3754 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027

Global “Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market” Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market.



"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Scope of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Report:

Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipments refer to testing devices use the amount of alcohol in exhaled breath to calculate the amount of alcohol in a person’s blood and any test administered for the technical analysis of biological specimen of human body (such as blood, urine, saliva, hair, sweat etc.), in order to detect the presence, or in some cases any prior use, of illicit parent drugs or their metabolites.



Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing key players include Drager, Alere Inc. (Abbott), Donglian Zhitong, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 40%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share over 45 percent.



In terms of product, Portable Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of end user, the largest application is Government Departments, followed by Private Sectors.



The Major Players in the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market include: The research covers the current Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Drager

Alere Inc. (Abbott)

Donglian Zhitong

ACS

Intoximeters, Inc.

C4 Development Ltd.

Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG

BACtrack

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Lion Laboratories Limited

Andatech Private Limited

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Desktop Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing

Portable Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing

Handheld Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Government Departments

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centres

Private Sectors

The Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing business, the date to enter into the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market, Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:



What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

