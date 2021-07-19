Global High Performance Cement Market - Forecast to 2026

ACC Limited, CEMEX SAB DE C.V., Clayton Block Co., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Limited, Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, LafargeHolcim, Sakrete, Sika AG, TAKTL, Tarmac, The Quikrete Companies, Ultratech Cement Ltd, U.S. Concrete Inc., Vicat, MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. Kg, and Densit are key players in the industry.

High performance cements are advanced construction materials which are gaining high popularity in recent years. Improvised strength, quality, and resistance are the major qualities offered by these products. An increasing number of accidents related to inferior quality concrete, cement, and admixtures has induced the consciousness among construction companies to invest in premium quality materials. However, the product is expensive and may face adoption challenges in developing countries.





Commercial building witnessed the largest consumption

Commercial buildings accounted for the maximum share in the application segment. Increasing investment in commercial building infrastructure due to rapid industrialization is the major reason to witness high consumption in this segment. High budget along with strict building codes are another reason to promote growth in commercial building applications.

On-site (Fresh Mixed) led the product demand

On-site (Fresh Mixed) is the leading revenue-generating product in the industry. Easy handling, minimal wastage, and cost optimization are the prime success factors to support penetration in this segment. Increasing construction company's preference for optimum quality and quantity of the construction material and admixtures will drive the product demand. Another product that is gaining popularity is the pre-mixes. These products will witness the highest CAGR up to 2026.

North America witnessing high growth

The North American high performance cement market is likely to witness over 8.8% growth up to 2026. Infrastructure industry expansion accompanied by government regulations on reliable and safe material usage will support the regional growth. High demand from remodeling construction activities is likely to support the market penetration.

Material advancement and partnering with the construction companies are prime strategies

Key producers inclue CEMEX SAB DE C.V., ACC Limited, Clayton Block Co., Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Limited, LafargeHolcim, Sika AG, Sakrete, TAKTL, The Quikrete Companies, Tarmac, Ultratech Cement Ltd, Vicat, U.S. Concrete Inc., Densit, and MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. Kg.

The High Performance Cement Company revenue share is partially fragmented and competitive. As of now, only the top 5 companies hold a majority of the revenue share. Brand recognition and product reach are the major success factors to induce profitability. Improvised supply chain and collaboration with the construction providers are key strategies witnessed in the previous years.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Ready-mix/Pre-mix

Precast

On-site (Fresh Mixed)





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Infrastructure

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa





