Andrew Semple Innovar Ag CEO Introduces Innovative Fertilizer Additive

Innovar Ag CEO Andrew Semple Introduces Innovative Fertilizer AdditiveBRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovar Ag CEO Andrew Semple Introduces Innovative Fertilizer Additive.
Innovar Ag LLC introduced a new improvement to its fertilizer additives that helps soil retain nitrogen, announced company CEO, Andrew Semple Florida. The company patented the technology that helps soil retain a critical nutrient that plants require to grow.
Plants Need Nitrogen Like Humans Need Food:
Each fertilizer adds nutrients to the soil based on a ratio of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (N-P-K). Still, soil sometimes finds it tough to absorb these nutrients, Andrew Semple explains. Plants need nitrogen so they can create proteins and amino acids to grow. When planted in soil without enough nitrogen, the plants can experience nitrogen deficiency and growth stunts.
Environmentally Sound Additive Helps Soil Retain Nitrogen:
The newly added ingredient to Innovar Ag products helps soil retain the nitrogen it needs to feed the plants continually and optimally to experience hearty growth. According to Andrew Semple Brandenton, this innovation builds on the existing technologies developed in the Barth, Halpern, Evrard, Michaud, and Sutton methods. Agricultural producers can use these fertilizer additives in conjunction with granular or liquid urea- or manure-based fertilizer for an environmentally sound, safe solvating system. The improved fertilizer additives do three essential things:
Inhibit nitrification.
Inhibit urease.
Increase micro-nutrients/modify the flow.
Innovar Ag uses its cutting edge technology additive, patented in 2014, in the composition of its NEON Air, NEON Surface, NEON Soil, InnoSolve 45N, N YIELD Nitrogen stabilizer, N BOUND Nitrogen stabilizer, and PHOS GAIN Phosphorus enhancer. In each product, the patented technology inhibits urease enzyme activity to reduce nitrogen loss. The additive helps nitrogen remain in the soil longer by protecting it from denitrification and leaching in the NEON Soil nitrogen stabilizer product. The N-BOUND product does the same thing but to a different degree of protection.
