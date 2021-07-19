Hiker Carried Down from Mt. Adams

CONTACT: Sergeant Glen Lucas 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 July 19, 2021

Low and Burbank’s Grant, NH – A New Hampshire man suffered a leg injury after slipping and falling while descending Mt. Adams.

69-year-old Guy Jubinville of Moultonborough was coming down Spur Trail, after summiting Mt. Adams, and slipped on a rock slab at around 1:15 p.m. Jubinville said that it was not a hard fall but that the injury was serious enough to prevent him from walking out on his own.

Volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, Randolph Mountain Club, and Conservation Officers responded to the call and hiked up to carry Jubinville down.

Jubinville was an extremely experienced hiker and was a past member of AVSAR for many years. It was difficult for Jubinville to make the call for help as he knew firsthand how much effort goes into a carry out.

Jubinville arrived at the parking lot at approximately 7:45 p.m. and was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by Gorham Ambulance for treatment of his injury.