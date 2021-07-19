Global Drugs For Immunotherapy Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Drugs For Immunotherapy Market 2021

Drugs For Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Drugs For Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global drugs for immunotherapy market is expected to grow from $149.31 billion in 2020 to $160.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The drugs for immunotherapy market is expected to reach $248.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.5%. The immunotherapy drugs market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally. The major causes for most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, improper eating habits.

The drugs for immunotherapy market consist of sales of immunotherapy drugs. Immunotherapy drugs help the immune system to fight cancer by stimulating the immune system of the body and generate an immune response aiding the production of antibodies.

Trends In The Global Drugs For Immunotherapy Market

Manufacturers of immunotherapy drugs are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business. For example, Illumina Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) collaborated to utilize Illumina’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to develop and commercialize in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays in support of Bristol-Myers Squibb's oncology portfolio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Pfizer Inc. entered into an asset contribution agreement to use Pfizer’s portfolio of assets related to allogeneic CAR-T therapy.

Global Drugs For Immunotherapy Market Segments:

The global drugs for immunotherapy market is further segmented based on type, therapy area, end user and geography.

By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Interferons, Interleukins, Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Others

By Therapy Area: Cancer, Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Others

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

By Geography: The global drugs for immunotherapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drugs For Immunotherapy Market Organizations Covered: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., and Merck & Co. Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

