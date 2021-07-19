SHE MEETS The LGBTTQQIAAP Dating APP Announces Its Launch and is Offering a Easy & Refreshing Way for Singles to Meet
While Other Dating Apps Include the LGBTQ Community, WE ARE THE LGBTQ APP for the LGBTTQQIAAP Community Only!
“This Refreshing EDGY Dating App also has promotions to bring Dates together with some Sexy twists,” says CEO Lupe Rose,”WEST HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA , LOS ANGELES , July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Hollywood CA: On July 19th 2021 SHE MEETS the new and exciting LGBTQ Dating App has finally hit the scene with its Sexy, Flirty and Edgy way to Meet singles in your area just like you! Pride is more than an event; Pride is owning your identity and being proud of who you are. Now you can put the Pride in who you Meet with SHE Meets.
— Refreshing Gay and Edgy
Unlike any other dating platform, SHE understands who you’re seeking. It is important for SHE Meets to recognize the parameters of who you are pursuing to date, with people who value the community in which we function. SHE is more than LGBTQ, SHE identifies the Lipstick and the Femme, the Stish and the Stud, Pans, Tops and everything in between.
“This Refreshing EDGY Dating App also has promotions to bring Dates together with some Sexy twists,” says CEO Lupe Rose, there will be additional technology introductions in different stages to the Dating App for singles. SHE Meets will prove there is more to Dating than just Meeting on a dating App.
The Company’s safety features encourage honest profiles and respectful communication while holding members accountable to one another. Rose has created a rewards program that allows you to rate your experience with one another which will provide a character reference that will be vetted by SHE Meets inner office personnel, in addition, you will be able to see past swipes and unmatched profiles for a second or third look and this is just the beginning.
“The Company’s Mission is to create a safe Dating space for people to Meet online with ID Features, and Facial Recognition capability for added safety precautions, participants will waste less time guessing if profiles are real and can focus on forming genuine connections” Rose further states. The Company also prioritizes greater security using its participant verification features to eliminate fake profiles and the possibility of catfishing.
When creating a profile, members are required to take a selfie with the app before they are let into the community. The selfies are then compared to the photos in the profile to make sure the person in the pictures is in fact the user joining SHE Meets.
Jump into the action and Meet your next Date on SHE Meets!
About SHE Meets:
SHE Meets was created by Lupe Rose and Sonja Shelby best known for being casted in Gay Weddings Featured on the Bravo Network 20 years ago. Sonja Shelby & Lupe Rose since have launched their mother Brand SHE Beverage Company they along with another Business Partner Kat Dirden, manufactures Alcoholic and non-Alcoholic beverages, they are also known for advocating for Women’s Sports with the Launch of The Women’s Football League Association, The First Women’s Professional Football Organization due to compensate their athletes and provide Health Insurance, they are also in mid Launch of a Women’s Sports TV Network, they own a Brewery, as well as other business assets.
SHE Meets
SHE Meets Inc
info@shemeets.com
+1 855-774-3238