(Video) Iran – Khuzestan: People Left Without Water Demonstrate in Different Cities
Opening fire on unarmed residents demonstrated that as long as the plundering mullahs remain in power, poverty, unemployment, and disease will continue.
In some cities, such as Khorramshahr and Susangerd, the State Security Force (SSF) opened fire to prevent protests from spreading.
People in the Bostan town of Dasht-e Azadegan, west of Ahvaz, chanted, "We will not accept humiliation," protesting the lack of water due to transferring it to other cities.
In Hamidiyeh, people rallied in the streets, despite the heavy presence of repressive SSF force. They chanted slogans against the regime officials and protested the continuous water cut. The SSF failed to disperse the angry youth and demonstrators and retreated as the rally expanded.
Meanwhile, protesters in Qalekana'n district (Ahvaz), Mahshahr road to Bandar Imam, and Shadegan closed the roads by burning tires.
The widespread protests and uprisings in different cities of Khuzestan Province that started on Thursday night due to water shortage also continued on Friday night. The protesters and the defiant youth in Ahvaz and surrounding towns closed transit highways for hours.
Despite the full mobilization of the State Security Force (SSF), the enraged residents in Hoveyzeh, Susangerd, Abu Homeyzeh, Shadegan, and Ein-do alley took to the streets to protest the lack of water and challenged the SSF and the Basij militia that were trying to disperse them.
The protesters chanted "We will not accept humiliation." They carried banners that read: “We will never give up, we want water." The protesters also set fire to tires blocking the transit highways, including, the Ahvaz-Shush Expressway, Ahvaz-Andimeshk highway, the transit highway in Abdul Khan area, Seyed Abbas, Ahvaz Sayahi alley, the main highway at the entrance to Shadegan, and the main Kut Abdullah highway.
Terrified of the spread of the popular uprising, the suppressive forces opened fire on the protesters in many areas and fire teargas to disperse them. During Friday night’s protests, the IRGC shot to death one of the protesters, Mostafa Na’imavi, 26, in Shadegan (Fallahiyeh), and wounded several others.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), saluted the arisen people of Ahvaz and Khuzestan Province who, in dire need of water and freedom, has come to the streets and chant ‘we will not accept humiliation.’ Mrs. Rajavi called on all youths to rush to the aid of the
people of Khuzestan, especially those wounded. She said that opening fire on unarmed residents and the martyrdom of a young man in Shadegan again demonstrated that as long as the plundering mullahs remain in power, poverty, unemployment, and disease will continue. The mullahs deny the people water, power, bread, housing, and vaccines to provide for the unpatriotic nuclear and missile projects and their warmongering in the region.
The Province-wide uprising in Khuzestan in protest against water shortage continued for the third consecutive night despite the regime's repressive measures. The regime's repressive forces opened fire, killing at least three young men, and wounding many more.
Thousands took to the streets in Kut-Abdollah (near Ahvaz). The IRGC special units entered Kut-Abdollah, and the State Security Forces (SSF) blocked all roads leading to the city. Defiant youths blocked the Andimeshk-Ahvaz Highway in the Shavur district of Shush. The demonstrators closed the main road to the city by setting fires. They also blocked the Hamidabad bridge at the entrance to the city.
Following the onslaught of the repressive forces, the angry youth set fire to the police kiosks and a Basij vehicle and took control of the streets. The SSF has requested reinforcements.
The people of Susangerd protested by closing the main road to Ahvaz. Defiant youths blocked the Ahvaz highway in the Jafir area. The people of Karkheh city in Shush and the residents of Kut-e Seyyed Naim in Ahvaz also joined the uprising against water shortage.
Last night and tonight, Mostafa Na’imavi, (26), Qassem Khozeiri (17), and Ali Mazraeh were killed in Shadegan (Fallahiyeh), Kut Abdullah, and Ahvaz's Zovieyeh region, respectively. Several others were wounded.
Hundreds of Iranian Arabs demand water in nightly protests in SW Iran