New book shared a rare insight into the private lives and heartbreak of female doctors
Medicine Women book shares stories of pain, growth, hope, and a woman’s quest to be taken seriously in a man’s world
“Medicine Women features 20 incredible female doctors and health professionals from all ages, nationalities, backgrounds, and specialties.”AUSTRALIA, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six months ago, the 20 doctors and health professionals in the newly released anthology “Medicine Women” had never met but their letters and stories of being a woman in the challenging, inspiring, incredible, and male-dominated world of medicine will be the common thread that inspires thousands, because of their raw openness in sharing such personal stories.
— Cathryn Mora
Dr Sana Jesudason’s story is about a tragic scene she reflects on when challenged about the amount of money doctors earn. “Sometimes, I really hate that my job has to exist, knowing that earning a paycheck means some really, really sick little people have crossed my path. The best part of the job is watching these incredible little humans defying the odds, the worst part is the impetus for this story,” she said.
“This story is a tribute to the gargantuan resilience of these superhuman tiny people, their amazing parents and the people who put on a smile and something brightly coloured despite all the darkness they've seen.”
Already a bestseller in Amazon’s biography category, Medicine Women, published by Change Empire Books, touches on stories and letters from female doctors and health professionals from four countries, who have thrived in a world where patients rarely get insight into their doctor’s lives, personalities, fears, or personal challenges.
Cathryn Mora, Medicine Women’s publisher, said "Reading the stories in this book moved me to tears multiple times. The responsibility of caring for the lives of others and delivering difficult news, all while coping with sexism, stress, and challenges on the personal front, including illness, sexual assault, miscarriage, natural disasters, and strained relationships,” she said.
“Medicine Women features 20 incredible female doctors and health professionals from all ages, nationalities, backgrounds, and specialties. For many of them, it’s the first time they have shared these stories with anybody except their closest family and friends. For some, not even then.”
Medicine Women was a labour of love. The 20 authors were coached, trained, supported, and encouraged to share their stories with the world.
Cathryn said what inspired them all was the hope that young females considering medicine would be encouraged to pursue their dream, and at the same time, to give everybody else insight into the real person behind the title, and what their female doctor might feel when addressed as “Nurse”, “Love”, “Dear”, or “Sweetie”, and asked to change a bedpan or let them know when the “real doctor” is coming.
“There are doctors and health professionals from Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Africa… and all of them are raw, open, honest, and sometimes heartbreaking,” she said. “In a time dominated by women’s rights conversations and the #metoo movement, Medicine Women is timely, relevant, touching, and real. The authors hail from Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and Africa.”
“Having “permission” to immerse myself in my life journey, to connect with deep and buried emotions, to explore how my life experiences impact me as a person and as a doctor was a defining experience - it has helped me grow in courage, confidence, and self acceptance. Writing for the book Medicine Women legitimised that which I may otherwise have put aside as self-indulgent - oh, how I would have missed out!” author Dr Faye Jordan said.
Annette Densham
The Audacious Agency
annette@theaudaciousagency.com