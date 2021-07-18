St. Johnsbury / No Stalking Order Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403392

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/17/21 at 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of No Stalking Order

ACCUSED: Robert Guest

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIMS:

Alice Kinney, Lyndon, VT

Juvenile (16), Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/17/21, at 1730 hours VSP St. Johnsbury was advised of a possible No Stalking Order violation that occurred in Lyndon, VT. Troopers learned that a No Stalking Order was served on Robert Guest on this day. This order included conditions that Guest was to NOT post on social media about the Victims. Almost immediately being served this order, Guest posted about the Victims on social media. Guest was located soon after and arrested for this violation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/21 at 0830 hrs

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.