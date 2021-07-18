St. Johnsbury / No Stalking Order Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403392
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/17/21 at 1730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of No Stalking Order
ACCUSED: Robert Guest
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIMS:
Alice Kinney, Lyndon, VT
Juvenile (16), Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/17/21, at 1730 hours VSP St. Johnsbury was advised of a possible No Stalking Order violation that occurred in Lyndon, VT. Troopers learned that a No Stalking Order was served on Robert Guest on this day. This order included conditions that Guest was to NOT post on social media about the Victims. Almost immediately being served this order, Guest posted about the Victims on social media. Guest was located soon after and arrested for this violation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/21 at 0830 hrs
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.