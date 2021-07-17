Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Hosts Florida Governor DeSantis For Border Security Briefing In Del Rio

July 17, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today hosted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for a border security briefing in Del Rio, Texas. At the briefing, Governor Abbott provided an update on the state's efforts to combat the vast influx in the smuggling of drugs, weapons and other contraband into the state. Governor Abbott also thanked Governor DeSantis for answering the call to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact by deploying law enforcement officers from Florida to assist in border security efforts in the State of Texas.

Both Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantis were joined by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, Texas Chair of House Appropriations Greg Bonnen, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez, and Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe. 

"The crisis at our southern border isn't just a Texas issue; it's a national security threat," said Governor Abbott. "The Biden administration's open border policies have brought on an unprecedented surge of illegal migrants, drugs, weapons, and other contraband coming into our country. Our continued efforts to secure the border are made stronger by the support of states like Florida through our Emergency Management Assistance Compact, and I thank Governor DeSantis and the law enforcement officers from Florida for stepping up to support the Lone Star State."

