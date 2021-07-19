Volofit Studio Comes to Pittsburgh
Volofit continues aggressive expansion throughout the U.S.
New fitness studio under construction set to open in September
This is the first studio in a multi unit development in the Pittsburgh area.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready fitness enthusiasts. Volofit, a cutting edge group fitness studio, is opening a new location in Pittsburgh this year. The grand opening is targeted for September.
— Earl Schweinsberg
The Pittsburgh Volofit studio is owned by multi-unit franchisee Earl Schweinsberg. “This is the first studio in a multi unit development in the Pittsburgh area,” stated Schweinsberg. “We started presales in June and the reception has been strong. Our community is focused on getting healthy again after the pandemic wave of 2020, and it's evident in these numbers.”
This location brings the total to five for the brand. A second, corporate-owned location in Charlotte, North Carolina is also underway. The target open date is in October.
According to Jeff Kulik, Head of Strategy and Sales, Volofit is catering to the needs of today, especially after the shutdowns of last year. “Post pandemic, we are finding that people want to get back into the gym, feel healthy again, and are craving social interaction,” stated Kulik. “Our presale numbers for both the Pittsburgh and Charlotte locations have been extremely impressive. We are anticipating a strong response once our doors are open this fall.”
Volofit is powered by the national brand, Tough Mudder. The studio brand is one of several brands under Novus Fitness Brands LLC, which also includes Tough Mudder Bootcamp and Tough Bootcamp Certified. Locations can be found across the country, in states including Minnesota, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, and North Carolina.
There is still plenty of opportunity out there for new franchisees, says Kulik. Support, strong brand presence, and an exclusive territory are all just some of the incentives included with the franchise package.
ABOUT VOLOFIT
Volofit is the next evolution in studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. To find a Volofit near you, visit www.volo-fit.com. To find out more about owning your own Volofit fitness studio, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.
