Save Texas Kids Demands Answers Regarding Cook Children’s Smear Campaign Against Judge Alex Kim
I am deeply disturbed at reports that Cook Children’s may be attempting to intimidate our judges by funding a candidate to oppose Judge Alex Kim”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The group, which focuses on protecting vulnerable Texas children, is demanding that the Cook Children’s Hospital provide clarity on reports it is bankrolling a candidate to oppose Tarrant County Judge Alex Kim.
— Save Texas Kids founder Natalie Cato
Dallas based Save Texas Kids is demanding that Cook Children’s definitively answer reports that they are bankrolling a candidate to oppose Tarrant County Judge Alex Kim to punish him for his consequential ruling to prevent Tinslee Lewis, an infant, from being taken off life support.
“I am deeply disturbed at reports that Cook Children’s maybe attempting to intimidate our judges by funding a candidate to oppose Judge Alex Kim,” said Save Texas Kids founder Natalie Cato.
“Judge Kim singularly saved the life of Tinslee Lewis thereby going against the executives at Cook Children’s who wanted to take her off life support against the wishes of her family. I call on Cook Children’s CEO Rick Merrill to provide the Tarrant County community with assurances that the focus of his institution will be solely on helping children and not settling political scores either directly or indirectly,” she added.
About Save Texas Kids
Save Texas Kids was created by a group of concerned Texas parents to make sure ALL students have the opportunity to get a great education—it is headed by Natalie Cato, mother of a teenage girl and a school-age boy with special needs. The group is passionate about standing up for vulnerable children as well as making sure that parent's rights are respected.
For more information, go to https://www.savetxkids.org
